Bears to release Nathan Peterman, leaving Tyson Bagent as No. 2 QB

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent appears to have won the No. 2 quarterback job in Chicago.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bears are releasing Nathan Peterman. They previously released P.J. Walker, which leaves Bagent as the only quarterback on the roster behind Justin Fields.

Peterman can re-sign to the Bears practice squad and could be back on the active roster once the team makes other roster moves in the coming days.

For now, though, Bagent finds himself as one of the unlikelier success stories of the 2023 preseason. Bagent went undrafted out of Division II Shepherd University and wasn’t on too many radars before a series of good performances opened the door to his rise up the depth chart this month.