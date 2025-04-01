Bears to work on Caleb Williams’s “comfort level” under center during offseason program

The Bears start their offseason program on Monday and one of the biggest tasks in the coming weeks will be fostering a strong connection between quarterback Caleb Williams and new head coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson said on Tuesday they will “go back to the basics” with the first steps of that work, which includes looking at Williams’s footwork while taking snaps under center and in shotgun. The Bears operated out of the shotgun more than 70 percent of the time in 2024 while Johnson’s Lions offense worked under center more often than any other club.

Johnson told reporters at the league meetings in Palm Beach that they’ll be spending a lot of time under center because of the options it can provide to the offense.

“There are some things that we’re going to encourage that he looks to do a little bit differently,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “He’s been predominantly a shotgun quarterback for most of his high school and college career, and so he’s very comfortable there. We’re going to work to see the comfort level under center and how much of that applies. We had a lot of success where I was last, that going under center for the run game did translate in play action.”

Johnson said his goal for the team’s offseason work is “to be able to see the game as a play caller through the lens of the quarterback and vice versa.” Williams being comfortable running plays in all formats will be vital to that work and they are set to get the ball rolling in Chicago.