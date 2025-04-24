 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Bears trading up to No. 5 for Ashton Jeanty heats up in betting markets

  
Published April 24, 2025 01:21 PM

The Bears will trade up to the No. 5 overall pick in the draft to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, if the betting markets are to be believed.

At multiple sports books, the Bears are now favored to take Jeanty — and Jeanty is still favored to go off the board at No. 5 overall. That would require a trade between the Bears, who currently own the No. 10 pick, and the Jaguars, who currently own the No. 5 pick.

There have been no reports about the Bears and Jaguars working on a trade, but often when betting odds shift dramatically, that’s a sign that someone knows something.

Jeanty is the best running back prospect in this year’s NFL draft, and new Bears coach Ben Johnson would love to add a running back who can do in his offense what Jahmyr Gibbs did in his offense in Detroit after the Lions drafted Gibbs in 2023. At a time when the value of running backs in the NFL is starting to be reconsidered, Jeanty could be a hot commodity tonight.