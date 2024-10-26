 Skip navigation
Bears waive Velus Jones, release Khari Blasingame

  
Published October 26, 2024 08:25 AM

The Bears opened up a pair of roster spots ahead of Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

They announced that they have waived wide receiver/running back Velus Jones and released fullback Khari Blasingame.

Jones was a third-round pick in 2022 and he began seeing snaps at running back this offseason. He only appeared in one game during the regular season, however, and was not in the kick return role that he filled during his first two seasons. Jones had 12 catches for 135 yards and 19 carries for 165 yards during his time in Chicago.

Blasingame appeared in two games this season and 32 games over the two previous seasons. He had three catches for two yards and eight carries for 26 yards during his run with the team.