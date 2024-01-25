Bears want to interview Eric Washington for defensive coordinator

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus handled the the defensive coordinator responsibilities for the team after Alan Williams resigned a couple of weeks into the season, but the team is planning a different approach for next season.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the team has requested an interview with Bills assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington for the coordinator job.

Washington joined the Bills in 2020 and added the assistant head coach title ahead of the 2023 season. Washington spent a decade with the Panthers before moving to Buffalo and he was the defensive coordinator in Carolina for his final two seasons.

The Bears hired Shane Walron as their new offensive coordinator, which leaves the defensive job as the biggest unfilled one on Eberflus’ staff. Two Titans assistants — assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams and defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Chris Harris — are also in the mix for the coordinator job in Chicago.