Bears will activate Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon for Friday’s game

The Bears defense will be getting a couple of players back in the fold for Friday’s game against the Eagles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will activate cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon from injured reserve. Both players have been full participants in practice this week.

Johnson missed the season opener with a groin injury and then went on injured reserve after playing in Week 2. He had surgery in September to address the issue.

Gordon also missed the start of the year with a hamstring injury before playing two games in October. Groin and calf injuries sent him back to the sideline, but he and Johnson will now be back to help the Bears’ push for an NFC North title.