Bears will stick with Shane Waldron as offensive play caller

Entering the bye, the Bears were flying high at 4-2. Now? Not.

After a 29-9 loss to the Cardinals, Chicago coach Matt Eberflus won’t be making a major change on the offensive side of the ball.

Via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, Eberflus said offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will continue to call plays.

“We’re looking to find answers, and that’s where we’re at collectively as a group, offense and defense,” Eberflus said. “We’ll go through that process here today, tomorrow and implement that plan on Wednesday.”

The Bears failed to score a touchdown in Arizona, for the first time this season. Eberflus nevertheless said his faith in Waldron is “high.”

The loss to the Commanders on a Hail Mary increased the pressure on Eberflus to turn it around. Sunday’s lackluster showing cranks it up even higher.

The good news is that the Patriots are coming to town. The bad news is that, if the Patriots win, the Bears might start thinking about who the coach will be as of 2025.