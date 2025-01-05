Bears win in Green Bay, lock Packers into No. 7 seed in NFC playoffs

Green Bay will visit Philadelphia to start the playoffs next week, where the Packers will need to play better than they did today against the Bears.

The Bears went to Green Bay today and pulled off an upset of the Packers, 24-22, on a field goal as time expired.

The field goal came after the Packers hit a field goal of their own to take a late 22-21 lead. But the Bears marched into field goal range with two seconds left — and for once the Bears didn’t botch the game in the end.

The Packers lost two of their most important players, quarterback Jordan Love and wide receiver Christian Watson, to injuries during the game. Love only hit his funny bone and appears to be OK, but Watson was carted off with a knee injury.

For the Bears, an ugly season ends with a win over their biggest rival. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams did not play particularly well today, but Chicago got some big plays on defense and special teams to earn the win, and Williams did what he needed to do on the final drive.

The Bears finish their season at 5-12, and will now begin an offseason in which they will hire a head coach whose top priority needs to be developing Williams.

The Packers finish their regular season 11-6 and will need to win three road playoff games to get to the Super Bowl.