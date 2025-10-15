Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams respond to Troy Aikman’s perceived criticism of offense

Monday night’s win over the Commanders included some perceived criticism of the Bears’ offense by ESPN analyst Troy Aikman. Some believed that Aikman was too critical of quarterback Caleb Williams, and that Aikman downplayed certain moments as the product of “luck.”

On Tuesday, both Williams and Bears coach Ben Johnson responded.

“It sounded like from that game the other night, a few people weren’t particularly pleased with how we’re winning right now,” Johnson said on ESPN 1000, via Mike Pendleton of USA Today. “I woke up this morning and my kids were watching the second half before school so I heard some of the commentary. But, listen, in this league, any way you can find a way to win.”

Johnson was asked about the comments at the end of his day-after press conference.

“Listen, you want respect in this league, you’ve got to go earn it,” Johnson said. “And so, that’s where we are at right now. We need to go earn that respect from not only the rest of the teams in the NFL but everybody, so that’s where we are.”

On Instagram, Wiliiams said this: “Nations Cap[ital] good being back! ‘It was lucky’ -TA. ‘Whooptie Doo.’”

The Bears aren’t due to play again on Monday Night Football this year, barring a late-season flex of, for instance, either the Week 14 or Week 16 games against the Packers.