Ben Johnson: I haven’t seen anything Jameson Williams can’t do

One of the themes of the Lions offseason has been hype about what wide receiver Jameson Williams will be able to do in his third NFL season and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson threw some more fuel on that fire this week.

Williams was coming off a knee injury as a rookie and he served a gambling suspension to open the 2023 season, but he has no obstacles in his way this offseason. That’s led to rave reviews about how he’s looked in practice and Johnson contributed to that file by saying that the Lions “haven’t seen anything that he can’t do” on the field.

“We started feeling it towards the end of last year and he’s taken that to another level in the springtime and so far here in training camp,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “He prides himself on bringing some juice to the offense and we certainly feel it out there both in the passing game, making explosive plays, but he also wants to be a dynamic blocker as well, which we really value.”

Johnson guided the Lions offense to the fifth-most points in the league with limited contributions from Williams last year. If he breaks out, the ceiling in Detroit will be sky high.