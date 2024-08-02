 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ben Johnson: I haven’t seen anything Jameson Williams can’t do

  
Published August 2, 2024 08:32 AM

One of the themes of the Lions offseason has been hype about what wide receiver Jameson Williams will be able to do in his third NFL season and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson threw some more fuel on that fire this week.

Williams was coming off a knee injury as a rookie and he served a gambling suspension to open the 2023 season, but he has no obstacles in his way this offseason. That’s led to rave reviews about how he’s looked in practice and Johnson contributed to that file by saying that the Lions “haven’t seen anything that he can’t do” on the field.

“We started feeling it towards the end of last year and he’s taken that to another level in the springtime and so far here in training camp,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “He prides himself on bringing some juice to the offense and we certainly feel it out there both in the passing game, making explosive plays, but he also wants to be a dynamic blocker as well, which we really value.”

Johnson guided the Lions offense to the fifth-most points in the league with limited contributions from Williams last year. If he breaks out, the ceiling in Detroit will be sky high.