Ben Johnson on the Packers: “I don’t like that team”

When Bears coach Ben Johnson screamed “Fuck the Packers! Fuck them!” in the locker room after Saturday night’s win, some questioned whether it was an appropriate way for an NFL head coach to comport himself. Johnson made clear today that he doesn’t like the Packers, and he doesn’t care if anyone doesn’t like that.

Johnson said his boss, Bears owner George McCaskey, supports him in disliking the Packers, and Chicago fans support him as well.

“There’s a rivalry that exists between these two teams, something I fully recognize and am a part of. I don’t like that team. George and I have talked and we’re on the same page,” Johnson said.

Johnson said winning in the playoffs means a little more to the Bears when it’s against the Packers.

“The opponent in and of itself, it means a lot to this city, the organization,” Johnson said. “We know how big it is when Chicago plays Green Bay.”

Johnson said before the game that he was motivated by “noise” coming out of Green Bay before the game. But it’s the noise coming from Johnson that has turned the Bears-Packers rivalry up a notch.