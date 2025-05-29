Ben Johnson wants Caleb Williams to clean up his body language

The Bears hired Ben Johnson as their head coach because they believe he can help quarterback Caleb Williams play better than he did during his rookie season, but reading defenses and delivering passes isn’t all that Johnson is working on with Williams.

Albert Breer of SI.com recently reported that Johnson has been working with Williams on his body language when things don’t go as well as hoped and Johnson addressed that during a Wednesday press conference. Johnson said he wants the team to avoid exhibiting anything that sends a “woe is me” message and that “our body language needs to reflect” that the team is looking at what’s next rather than what happened on the previous play.

“Early in the process we sat down and watched some tape from a year ago and we talked it through,” Johnson said. “It’s like, ‘Do we really want to? Is this what we want to look like or not?’ We come to an agreement, ‘No, it’s not, OK, we learn from it, we move on to the next thing.’ Body language is a huge thing. Demeanor. We don’t want to be a palms-up team where we’re questioning everything. No, no, no — to me that’s a little bit of a sign of weakness. We don’t want to exhibit that from anybody on the team.”

If all goes according to plan for the Bears, the body language should be easy to improve because there will be fewer bad things to respond to on the field in 2025.