 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_pft_kickoffrules_240812.jpg
NFL’s kickoff is ‘a lot of fun to watch’
nbc_pft_guardiancaps_240812.jpg
Taylor wearing Guardian Cap in preseason

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_pft_kickoffrules_240812.jpg
NFL’s kickoff is ‘a lot of fun to watch’
nbc_pft_guardiancaps_240812.jpg
Taylor wearing Guardian Cap in preseason

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals activate DT Devonnsha Maxwell

  
Published August 12, 2024 12:15 PM

The Bengals will have another defensive tackle at practice as training camp rolls along this week.

The team announced on Monday morning that they have activated Devonnsha Maxwell from the physically unable to perform list. The move clears the way for Maxwell to participate in practice and preseason games.

Maxwell signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Chattanooga last year. He injured his knee early in training camp and spent the rest of the year on injured reserve, so it’s been an extended absence from the field for the second-year player.

B.J. Hill is the No. 1 defensive tackle on the Bengals depth chart. Zach Carter, Kris Jenkins, and Travis Bell join Maxwell on the lower rungs.