Bengals activate DT Devonnsha Maxwell

The Bengals will have another defensive tackle at practice as training camp rolls along this week.

The team announced on Monday morning that they have activated Devonnsha Maxwell from the physically unable to perform list. The move clears the way for Maxwell to participate in practice and preseason games.

Maxwell signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Chattanooga last year. He injured his knee early in training camp and spent the rest of the year on injured reserve, so it’s been an extended absence from the field for the second-year player.

B.J. Hill is the No. 1 defensive tackle on the Bengals depth chart. Zach Carter, Kris Jenkins, and Travis Bell join Maxwell on the lower rungs.