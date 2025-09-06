Bengals activate Mike Pennel to active roster for Sunday vs. Browns

The Bengals will have defensive tackle Mike Pennel on Sunday against the Browns.

Pennel was activated from the practice squad to the active roster today. He’ll be active tomorrow and then will go back on the practice squad on Monday.

The 34-year-old Pennel signed with the Bengals’ practice squad this week after he was cut by the Chiefs at the end of the preseason. He should be ready to contribute right away.

Originally an undrafted rookie who made the Packers’ roster in 2014, Pennel has also played for the Jets, Patriots, Bears and Falcons in addition to his two stints with the Chiefs.