 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals activate Mike Pennel to active roster for Sunday vs. Browns

  
Published September 6, 2025 02:11 PM

The Bengals will have defensive tackle Mike Pennel on Sunday against the Browns.

Pennel was activated from the practice squad to the active roster today. He’ll be active tomorrow and then will go back on the practice squad on Monday.

The 34-year-old Pennel signed with the Bengals’ practice squad this week after he was cut by the Chiefs at the end of the preseason. He should be ready to contribute right away.

Originally an undrafted rookie who made the Packers’ roster in 2014, Pennel has also played for the Jets, Patriots, Bears and Falcons in addition to his two stints with the Chiefs.