Bengals activate Shaka Heyward to active roster from IR

The Bengals activated linebacker Shaka Heyward back to the active roster from injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

He returned to practice Dec. 3 and was a full participate all three days this week.

Heyward, a second-year player, landed on injured reserve on Oct. 28 with a fibula injury.

He has 10 tackles in eight games this season, seeing action on seven defensive snaps and 130 on special teams.

Heyward appeared in six games last season, playing 12 defensive snaps and 102 on special teams.