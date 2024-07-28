 Skip navigation
Bengals activate TE Erick All

  
Published July 28, 2024 03:50 PM

Rookie tight end Erick All has been cleared to start practicing with the Bengals.

The team announced that All was activated from the non-football injury list on Sunday. All tore his ACL while playing for Iowa last October, but the Bengals still took him in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

All transferred from Michigan to Iowa last year and had 21 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns before his injury. He also missed most of the 2022 season because of a back injury, but had 38 catches for 437 yards and two scores for the Wolverines in 2021.

Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, and Tanner Hudson are also on the tight end depth chart in Cincinnati.