Bengals believe CB DJ Turner fractured his clavicle

  
Published November 18, 2024 12:23 PM

The Bengals lost a game on Sunday night and it looks like they also lost a key piece of their secondary.

Cornerback DJ Turner suffered an injury in the 34-27 loss to the Chargers and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team fears Turner fractured his clavicle. Turner is getting further evaluation on the injury Monday and his season will be over if the diagnosis is confirmed.

Turner has played in all 11 games for the Bengals this season and he started the last six contests. He has 29 tackles, a tackle for loss, and eight passes defensed this season.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton, Josh Newton, and DJ Ivey were the other corners for the Bengals on Sunday.