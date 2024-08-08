 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_preseasondepth_240807.jpg
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
nbc_pftpm_oconnell_240807.jpg
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
nbc_pftpm_harbaugh_240807.jpg
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_preseasondepth_240807.jpg
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
nbc_pftpm_oconnell_240807.jpg
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
nbc_pftpm_harbaugh_240807.jpg
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals C Ted Karras: Last year was a hard pill to swallow, guys are ready to go

  
Published August 8, 2024 09:13 AM

The Bengals were among the teams to see fights break out at practice this week and center Ted Karras was in the middle of the fray.

Karras got into it with multiple members of the defense over the course of Wednesday’s session, including linebacker Germaine Pratt. Cooler heads prevailed before things got out of control and Pratt said after the session that the team was “ready to hit somebody else” with the preseason opener coming on Saturday.

That feeling is shared by Karras, who said he thinks the emotional intensity at practice is fueled by the fact that the team fell short of expectations last year.

“It was a hard pill to swallow last year,” Karras said, via the team’s website. “We were in the AFC Championship Game two years in a row and then we didn’t make the playoffs. That hurts everybody. That affected lot of people personally. It affected me personally. You look at this team, from top to bottom, and guys are ready. We’re a little dinged up in some spots, but overall we’re working hard. I’m excited about this team.”

Last year’s disappointing finish was tied to quarterback Joe Burrow’s injuries. Burrow is healthy now and cutting down on fights in future practices will help assure others remain that way as the team works to get back into the upper echelon of the AFC.