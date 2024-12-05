Bengals call Orlando Brown Jr. doubtful for Monday night

The Bengals got left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. back in the lineup last Sunday and he played every offensive snap of their loss to the Steelers, but it appears he suffered a physical setback.

Brown had missed the previous three games with a fibula injury and head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Thursday that Brown is considered doubtful for Monday nigth’s game against the Cowboys.

Cody Ford started in place of Brown in the three games he missed and got the start at left guard against the Steelers. Cordell Volson started at that spot when Brown was out, so that may be the alignment again on Monday.

Taylor also confirmed that the Bengals expect linebacker Logan Wilson to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.