 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals call Orlando Brown Jr. doubtful for Monday night

  
Published December 5, 2024 01:45 PM

The Bengals got left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. back in the lineup last Sunday and he played every offensive snap of their loss to the Steelers, but it appears he suffered a physical setback.

Brown had missed the previous three games with a fibula injury and head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Thursday that Brown is considered doubtful for Monday nigth’s game against the Cowboys.

Cody Ford started in place of Brown in the three games he missed and got the start at left guard against the Steelers. Cordell Volson started at that spot when Brown was out, so that may be the alignment again on Monday.

Taylor also confirmed that the Bengals expect linebacker Logan Wilson to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.