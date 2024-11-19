Bengals claim CB Marco Wilson off of waivers

Former Patriots cornerback Marco Wilson is on to Cincinnati.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bengals have claimed Wilson off of waivers. The Patriots cut Wilson on Monday in order to make room for cornerback Alex Austin’s return from injured reserve.

Wilson played 206 defensive snaps in 10 games for the Patriots this season. He had 15 tackles and a pass defensed in those appearances.

Wilson also played in one game for the Patriots in 2023 and the 2021 fourth-round pick opened his career by playing in 43 games for the Cardinals. He had 158 tackles, three interceptions, 19 passes defensed, and three forced fumbles in Arizona.