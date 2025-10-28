Bengals defense had a players-only meeting on Monday

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was looking for some leadership on the defensive side of the ball in the wake of Sunday’s 39-38 loss to the Jets and players responded to that on Monday.

There was a players-only meeting for Bengals defenders that linebacker Demetrius Knight said was led by “the captains and a lot of guys that play a lot.” Knight said those players “came in and challenged us” to be more accountable for how they play in the weeks to come.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden said that he doesn’t know what was discussed during the meeting, but was happy to see the players’ desire to fix things that went wrong.

“Nor should I. It does feel like the fact that it was called is a sense of urgency there, as there should be, because we cannot do that to the offense or special teams again,” Golden said, via the team’s website.

Sunday’s game against the Bears will be the Bengals’ final one before their bye week and the defense’s performance will have a lot to do with whether they head into it with realistic hopes of making a run at a playoff spot down the stretch.