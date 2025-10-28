 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Bengals defense had a players-only meeting on Monday

  
Published October 28, 2025 06:45 AM

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was looking for some leadership on the defensive side of the ball in the wake of Sunday’s 39-38 loss to the Jets and players responded to that on Monday.

There was a players-only meeting for Bengals defenders that linebacker Demetrius Knight said was led by “the captains and a lot of guys that play a lot.” Knight said those players “came in and challenged us” to be more accountable for how they play in the weeks to come.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden said that he doesn’t know what was discussed during the meeting, but was happy to see the players’ desire to fix things that went wrong.

“Nor should I. It does feel like the fact that it was called is a sense of urgency there, as there should be, because we cannot do that to the offense or special teams again,” Golden said, via the team’s website.

Sunday’s game against the Bears will be the Bengals’ final one before their bye week and the defense’s performance will have a lot to do with whether they head into it with realistic hopes of making a run at a playoff spot down the stretch.