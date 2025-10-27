 Skip navigation
Zac Taylor: We need leaders to step up on defense

  
Published October 26, 2025 08:01 PM

It was hard to miss the central message of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor’s postgame press conference on Sunday.

Taylor’s team blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost 39-38 at home to the previously winless Jets. Taylor opened his press conference by saying the team’s effort was “not acceptable” in a “humbling” loss and that they “needed somebody to rise up and make a play” that never came. That was particularly true of a defense that gave up 502 yards.

“I think someone needs to step up and lead the group,” Taylor said, via a transcript from the team. “That’s what I’m waiting to see. Someone step up and lead the group and take some accountability over there, and get this thing going the right way.”

In response to a followup about who he would like to see to take the reins on defense, Taylor said he’s “not going to sit here and name names” while reiterating that the 3-5 team needs it to happen if they’re going to avoid more disappointments like they had on Sunday.