Bengals elevate OT Devin Cochran, TE Cam Grandy for Thursday night

  
Published November 7, 2024 01:42 PM

The Bengals have announced a pair of elevations for Thursday night’s game against the Ravens.

Cincinnati has brought up offensive tackle Devin Cochran and tight end Cam Grandy for the contest.

Starting offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) is questionable for the contest, making Cochran an option for depth. Brown was listed as limited on Cincinnati’s last two injury reports. He did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

Cochran played one offensive snap in the win over Las Vegas.

The Bengals are down a tight end with Erick All suffering an ACL tear on Sunday. Grandy, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State, will be making his regular-season debut after signing with Cincinnati in May.