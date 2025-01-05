 Skip navigation
Bengals go up 16-7, but Joe Burrow goes to medical tent

  
Published January 4, 2025 10:08 PM

The Bengals extended their lead to two scores on their first offensive possession of the third quarter, but their most important player needed to be helped off the field by trainers ahead of Cade York’s third field goal of the night.

Quarterback Joe Burrow stayed down after getting driven into the ground on a sack by Steelers edge rusher Nick Herbig on a third down from the Steelers’ 5-yard-line and had to go into the blue medical tent for further evaluation while York made it 16-7 with under seven minutes to play in the third quarter.

Burrow is 27-of-33 for 200 yards, a touchdown and an interception so far this evening. Jake Browning is the backup for the Bengals.

The Steelers got the ball to open the second half, but went three-and-out to continue a frustrating offensive game for themselves.

UPDATE 10:13 p.m. ET: Burrow returned to the game to start the next Bengals possession.