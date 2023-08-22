Bengals’ Jonah Williams praised for seamless transition from left to right tackle

Jonah Williams has been the Bengals’ starting left tackle for every game of his NFL career, and he’s so identified with that spot that when the Bengals signed left tackle Orlando Brown this offseason, Williams asked for a trade. But now Williams has settled in as the Bengals’ starting right tackle, and he’s looking ready.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan praised Williams for his approach to his new position, and for playing well there in the preseason.

“He’s made a pretty seamless transition,” Callahan said, via Bengals.com. “Probably better than a lot of guys might have. And to his credit, I think he deserves a lot of credit for that, for his approach, for how well he’s played at training camp and in the preseason games. Very excited about where he’s at and very appreciative of how he’s handled that transition.”

Williams is coming off a knee injury in last season’s playoffs, but he wanted to play in the preseason and the Bengals’ coaching staff wanted to see him get live action in his new spot on the right side.

“Coming off an injury and playing on a new side, I think he wanted to get some live action. I think we were on the same page,” Callahan said. “Had we not said anything to him, he probably would have come and asked us to play, I would think. Just to get your feet underneath you in a stadium-game environment I think means something. But he looked very good doing it and he got his reps under his belt and feels good about it.”

The Bengals feel good about where their offensive line is heading with Brown and Williams as their starting tackles.