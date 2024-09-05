 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals list Ja’Marr Chase as limited again; Tee Higgins added to report

  
Published September 5, 2024 04:57 PM

The Bengals listed receiver Ja’Marr Chase as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, the second consecutive day Chase has practiced after ending a hold in.

He does not have an injury, with the Bengals listing it as another rest day, but Chase is working himself back into playing shape.

“He’s physically in shape and mentally ready,” receiver Tee Higgins said of his teammate, via video from Caleb Noe of WCPO. “That’s all you can ask for especially him sitting out as long as he did. Feel like he’s ready.

“Y’all ain’t going to see no change. It’s going to be the same Ja’Marr at the end of the day.”

The Bengals added Higgins to the practice report with a hamstring injury that limited him. Higgins, though, said he feels “amazing” and will play Sunday.

Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) and offensive tackle Amarius Mims (pectoral) remained limited, and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was limited with a rest day.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) and receiver Jermaine Burton (toe) were full participants. Burton was a new addition to the injury report.