Bengals list Ja’Marr Chase as limited again; Tee Higgins added to report

The Bengals listed receiver Ja’Marr Chase as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, the second consecutive day Chase has practiced after ending a hold in.

He does not have an injury, with the Bengals listing it as another rest day, but Chase is working himself back into playing shape.

“He’s physically in shape and mentally ready,” receiver Tee Higgins said of his teammate, via video from Caleb Noe of WCPO. “That’s all you can ask for especially him sitting out as long as he did. Feel like he’s ready.

“Y’all ain’t going to see no change. It’s going to be the same Ja’Marr at the end of the day.”

The Bengals added Higgins to the practice report with a hamstring injury that limited him. Higgins, though, said he feels “amazing” and will play Sunday.

Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) and offensive tackle Amarius Mims (pectoral) remained limited, and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was limited with a rest day.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist) and receiver Jermaine Burton (toe) were full participants. Burton was a new addition to the injury report.