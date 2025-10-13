 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Bengals list Trey Hendrickson as out of Monday’s practice, Shemar Stewart listed as full participant

  
Published October 13, 2025 05:38 PM

The Bengals’ first injury report of Week 7 lists defensive end Trey Hendrickson as out of practice.

Hendrickson’s listing is an estimation because the Bengals didn’t practice. The quick turnaround to Thursday night will be a tough one after Hendrickson hurt his hip on Thursday, but the team is keeping the door open by calling him day-to-day.

The chances of having defensive end Shemar Stewart look better. He’s missed four games with an ankle injury, but was listed as a full practice participant on Monday.

Tight end Mike Gesicki (pectoral), defensive tackle B.J. Hill (rest), tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion), and wide receiver Charlie Jones (ribs) would have missed practice. Guard Dylan Fairchild (knee), tackle Amarius Mims (ankle), and guard Lucas Patrick (calf) were listed as full participants.