Bengals offensive tackle D’Ante Smith out for season with torn patellar tendon

Bengals offensive tackle D’Ante Smith will miss the season with an injury suffered in joint practice with the Bears.

Smith tore his patellar tendon, according to ESPN.

The Bengals actually lost two players for the season with torn patellar tendons in the practice with the Bears: Running back Chris Evans suffered the same injury and will also miss the 2024 season. Evans suffered the injury on a kickoff return while Smith suffered his during team drills. The two injuries were suffered just 10 minutes apart.

With Smith out for the season and first-round rookie Amarius Mims missing time with a strained pectoral muscle, the Bengals suddenly have much less depth at offensive tackle than they thought they did.

This is Smith’s fourth season with the Bengals. He has played in just three regular-season games.