Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Bengals open G Lucas Patrick’s 21-day practice window

  
Published October 8, 2025 11:07 AM

The Bengals traded for a new quarterback and now will get some help along their offensive line sooner than later.

Cincinnati announced on Wednesday that the club has designated guard Lucas Patrick for return from injured reserve.

Patrick, 32, has been on injured reserve since suffering a calf injury during the season-opening win over the Browns. He started that contest after signing a one-year deal with Cincinnati in March.

Patrick will now have 21 days to be activated to the club’s 53-man roster.

The Bengals will play the Packers on Sunday in Green Bay. Cincinnati’s first injury report of the week will be released later on Wednesday.