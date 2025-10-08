Bengals open G Lucas Patrick’s 21-day practice window

The Bengals traded for a new quarterback and now will get some help along their offensive line sooner than later.

Cincinnati announced on Wednesday that the club has designated guard Lucas Patrick for return from injured reserve.

Patrick, 32, has been on injured reserve since suffering a calf injury during the season-opening win over the Browns. He started that contest after signing a one-year deal with Cincinnati in March.

Patrick will now have 21 days to be activated to the club’s 53-man roster.

The Bengals will play the Packers on Sunday in Green Bay. Cincinnati’s first injury report of the week will be released later on Wednesday.