Bengals OT Amarius Mims carted off with ankle injury

Bengals right tackle Amarius Mims got beat by Kyle Van Noy for what resulted in a 3-yard loss for running back Chase Brown. To add injury to insult, Mims got his lower left leg hit from behind by Ravens defensive back Brandon Stephens.

The first-round draft pick could not get off the field on his own.

He required a cart to get to the X-ray room, with his teammates wishing him well before he departed.

Mims is questionable to return with a left ankle injury.

The Bengals signed veteran Trent Brown and drafted Mims to fix their right tackle problem. Brown went on injured reserve Sept. 28 with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

Cincinnati now is playing Cody Ford at right tackle.

The good news for the Bengals is they have scored again, getting a 5-yard score from Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins. It was the second touchdown for Higgins today and the third for Burrow.

The Bengals lead 24-14 after trailing 14-7.