 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals OT Amarius Mims carted off with ankle injury

  
Published October 6, 2024 03:07 PM

Bengals right tackle Amarius Mims got beat by Kyle Van Noy for what resulted in a 3-yard loss for running back Chase Brown. To add injury to insult, Mims got his lower left leg hit from behind by Ravens defensive back Brandon Stephens.

The first-round draft pick could not get off the field on his own.

He required a cart to get to the X-ray room, with his teammates wishing him well before he departed.

Mims is questionable to return with a left ankle injury.

The Bengals signed veteran Trent Brown and drafted Mims to fix their right tackle problem. Brown went on injured reserve Sept. 28 with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

Cincinnati now is playing Cody Ford at right tackle.

The good news for the Bengals is they have scored again, getting a 5-yard score from Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins. It was the second touchdown for Higgins today and the third for Burrow.

The Bengals lead 24-14 after trailing 14-7.