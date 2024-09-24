 Skip navigation
Bengals OT Trent Brown carted off with knee injury

  
Published September 23, 2024 09:16 PM

Bengals right tackle Trent Brown was blocking Commanders defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong when Brown’s knee gave out.

Brown stayed on the ground, grabbing at his right knee, before requiring a cart to get off the field.

The Bengals offensive linemen helped Brown onto the cart, wishing him well before he departed for the X-ray room with 6:25 remaining until halftime.

Rookie Amarius Mims, who had his first NFL snap six plays earlier on a field goal drive, replaces Brown.

The Bengals already have ruled out Brown, a sign that his injury is as serious as it looked.

The Bengals trail the Commanders 14-10.