Bengals OT Trent Brown carted off with knee injury

Bengals right tackle Trent Brown was blocking Commanders defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong when Brown’s knee gave out.

Brown stayed on the ground, grabbing at his right knee, before requiring a cart to get off the field.

The Bengals offensive linemen helped Brown onto the cart, wishing him well before he departed for the X-ray room with 6:25 remaining until halftime.

Rookie Amarius Mims, who had his first NFL snap six plays earlier on a field goal drive, replaces Brown.

The Bengals already have ruled out Brown, a sign that his injury is as serious as it looked.

The Bengals trail the Commanders 14-10.