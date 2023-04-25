 Skip navigation
Bengals pick up Joe Burrow’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 25, 2023 12:11 PM

Justin Jefferson isn’t the only former LSU player to get a little money guaranteed on Tuesday.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals have exercised quarterback Joe Burrow’s fifth-year option.

Much like Jefferson, whose fifth-year option was picked up by the Vikings on Tuesday, Burrow’s option was never in question. It was simply a matter of Cincinnati officially making the move to lock up the 2020 No. 1 overall pick for the 2024 season.

Burrow is set to make a projected $29.5 million in 2022, as he’s been selected for one Pro Bowl.

While Burrow is now under contract with Cincinnati for the next two seasons, it’s highly likely that Burrow will have a new deal before the start of the 2023 regular season. Head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged at the annual league meeting last month that negotiations between the Bengals and Burrow’s representation have already started.

After becoming extension eligible following the completion of their third seasons, Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert have all been likely to receive a second contract this offseason. Philadelphia and Hurts have already gotten one done and it’s just a matter of time before we see if Burrow or Herbert is next.

As for the remaining 2020 first-round quarterback, Miami previously announced that the club has picked up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option.