Bengals place LB Logan Wilson on injured reserve

  
Published December 6, 2024 03:46 PM

The Bengals placed linebacker Logan Wilson on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Wilson underwent a surgical procedure on his knee on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

A fifth-year player, Wilson has played 11 games this season and totaled 104 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed.

The Bengals made Wilson a third-round pick in 2020, and he signed a four-year extension with the team before the 2023 season.

In his career, Wilson has 495 tackles, 11 interceptions, 21 pass breakups, 5.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.