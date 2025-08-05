 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content

Other PFT Content

Bengals plan for Joe Burrow, other starters to play several series Thursday

  
Published August 5, 2025 10:25 AM

The Bengals want to avoid another slow start this season and part of their plan is to give first-team players more playing time in the preseason.

Head coach Zac Taylor signaled that was in the works at the start of training camp and nothing has changed now that they are a couple of days away from facing the Eagles. Taylor said at a Tuesday press conference that the team expects quarterback Joe Burrow and other healthy starters to see more action than they have in past seasons.

“Several series is what we’ll give those starters,” Taylor said.

Taylor also said that they haven’t “targeted” this week as the preseason game that the starters will see the most playing time, so they should be in line for even more work when the Bengals visit the Commanders on Monday, August 18.