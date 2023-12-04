Bengals put Cam Taylor-Britt on IR, sign AJ McCarron to 53-man roster

The Bengals have made a couple of roster moves before Monday night’s matchup with the Jaguars.

Cincinnati has placed cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on injured reserve and signed quarterback AJ McCarron to the 53-man roster.

Taylor-Britt had previously been ruled out with quad and ankle issues. The Bengals’ announcement noted that it’s the ankle injury that’s landed him on IR.

McCarron rejoined the Bengals on their practice squad in mid-September. With Joe Burrow now out for the rest of the season with a wrist injury, McCarron was elevated from the practice squad to serve as Jake Browning’s backup in Week 12.

McCarron hasn’t appeared in a game since 2020 when he was with Houston. He compiled a 2-1 record as a starter for Cincinnati back in 2015.