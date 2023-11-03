Bengals put DB Tycen Anderson on injured reserve

The Bengals announced a roster move ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Defensive back Tycen Anderson has been placed on the injured reserve. He has not practiced at all this week due to a knee injury.

It is the second straight year that Anderson has landed on the list. The 2022 fifth-round pick missed his entire rookie season after hurting his hamstring.

Anderson has played in all seven of the team’s games this season. He has eight tackles while playing exclusively on special teams.

The Bengals did not announce a corresponding move, so they have an open roster spot they can fill before facing Buffalo.