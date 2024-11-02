Bengals release DL Lawrence Guy

The Bengals released defensive tackle Lawrence Guy on Saturday, the team announced.

Guy, who is in his 14th season, signed with Cincinnati as a free agent Sept. 17.

He appeared in four games with two starts for the Bengals, totaling two tackles. Guy saw action on 91 defensive snaps and 24 on special teams.

The Bengals filled the roster spot by signing halfback Kendall Milton from the practice squad. Milton, a rookie out of the University of Georgia, signed with the practice squad Aug. 29.

He has never appeared in a regular-season game.

The Bengals also announced they elevated offensive tackle Devin Cochran and wide receiver Kendric Pryor from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.