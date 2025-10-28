Bengals release DT Mike Pennel, place two on IR

The Bengals released defensive tackle Mike Pennel, the team announced on Tuesday.

Pennel, 34, played in eight games for the Bengals, seeing action on 133 defensive snaps and 41 on special teams. He has 15 tackles.

The 12-year veteran has played for six teams, appearing in 146 games with 25 starts. He has totaled 246 tackles and five sacks.

The Bengals also announced they placed linebacker Shaka Heyward (fibula) and center Matt Lee (knee) on injured reserve.

Heyward is a core special teams player who saw action on 130 special teams snaps and seven on defense in eight games. He totaled 10 tackles.

Lee played five games, seeing action on 16 special teams snaps.