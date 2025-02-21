Bengals release DT Sheldon Rankins

Cincinnati will be moving forward without one of its veteran defenders.

The Bengals announced on Friday that defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has been released.

Rankins, 30, signed a two-year deal with Cincinnati last offseason. He started seven games in 2024, recording 18 total tackles with one sack.

Rankins finished the season on the non-football illness list.

By releasing Rankins, the Bengals will gain $9.62 million in cap savings with $2 million in dead money.

A Saints first-round pick in 2016, Rankins has recorded 30.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, and 69 quarterback hits in 116 career games.