Bengals release DT Sheldon Rankins

  
Published February 21, 2025 12:53 PM

Cincinnati will be moving forward without one of its veteran defenders.

The Bengals announced on Friday that defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has been released.

Rankins, 30, signed a two-year deal with Cincinnati last offseason. He started seven games in 2024, recording 18 total tackles with one sack.

Rankins finished the season on the non-football illness list.

By releasing Rankins, the Bengals will gain $9.62 million in cap savings with $2 million in dead money.

A Saints first-round pick in 2016, Rankins has recorded 30.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, and 69 quarterback hits in 116 career games.