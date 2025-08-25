 Skip navigation
Bengals release DT Taven Bryan, cut 11 others

  
August 25, 2025

The Bengals released defensive tackle Taven Bryan on Monday, one of 12 moves they announced ahead of Tuesday’s roster reduction deadline.

The team signed Bryan on July 20.

He totaled 42 tackles and three sacks in 34 games for the Colts the past two seasons. The 2018 first-round pick played his first four seasons in Jacksonville and spent one year with the Browns before joining the Colts and then the Bengals.

He now is a free agent again.

The Bengals also announced they have waived defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, cornerback Nate Brooks, wide receiver Cole Burgess, halfback Quali Conley, safety Shaquan Loyal, wide receiver Rashod Owens, center Andrew Raym, cornerback Lance Robinson, offensive guard Andrew Stueber, quarterback Payton Thorne and linebacker Craig Young.