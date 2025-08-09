Bengals S Geno Stone to miss time with a soft tissue injury

Bengals safety Geno Stone will be sidelined for a bit after getting hurt in Thursday’s preseason opener.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters at a press conference that Stone is week-to-week with a soft tissue injury. Stone played four snaps against the Eagles and Taylor does not expect him back by the team’s game against the Packers on August 18.

“Right now, no, I wouldn’t expect that,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

Stone started every game in his first season with the Bengals and returned to the team after agreeing to take a pay cut. Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony will see increased work while Stone is out of action.