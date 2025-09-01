 Skip navigation
Bengals sign DL Mike Pennel to practice squad

  
Published September 1, 2025 10:49 AM

The Bengals added a veteran to their defensive line group on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Mike Pennel to their practice squad. Pennel was released by the Chiefs last week.

Pennel played for the Chiefs in 2019 and 2020 and returned to play in 27 games over the last two seasons. He’s also played for the Packers, Jets, Falcons, and Bears since entering the league as an undrafted rookie in 2014.

Pennel had 25 tackles and three sacks in 17 regular season games for the Chiefs last season. He had 10 more tackles in the playoffs.

For his career, Pennel has 231 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.