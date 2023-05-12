Bengals sign first-round pick Myles Murphy

The Bengals have gotten one of their key 2023 draft picks under contract.

Cincinnati signed first-round pick Myles Murphy to his slotted four-year deal, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Murphy, a defensive end, recorded 18.5 sacks and 36.0 tackles for loss in his three seasons at Clemson. He also had six forced fumbles and five passes defensed in his 35 college games.

The Bengals selected eight players in the 2023 draft. They previously agreed to terms with fifth-round pick Chase Brown.