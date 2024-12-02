Bengals sign LB Shaka Heyward to the active roster from the practice squad

The Bengals signed linebacker Shaka Heyward off the practice squad to the active roster on Monday, the team announced.

Cincinnati waived wide receiver Trenton Irwin in a corresponding move.

Heyward, a first-year player, originally signed as a college free agent in 2023. He spent all of last season and the first 13 weeks of this season on the team’s practice squad.

The Bengals elevated Heyward from the practice squad to the active roster for the Week 11 loss to the Chargers, and he played 24 special teams snaps.

Irwin, a fifth-year player, appeared in seven games with two starts for the Bengals this season. He has three catches for 15 yards.