nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Bengals sign LB Shaka Heyward to the active roster from the practice squad

  
Published December 2, 2024 04:34 PM

The Bengals signed linebacker Shaka Heyward off the practice squad to the active roster on Monday, the team announced.

Cincinnati waived wide receiver Trenton Irwin in a corresponding move.

Heyward, a first-year player, originally signed as a college free agent in 2023. He spent all of last season and the first 13 weeks of this season on the team’s practice squad.

The Bengals elevated Heyward from the practice squad to the active roster for the Week 11 loss to the Chargers, and he played 24 special teams snaps.

Irwin, a fifth-year player, appeared in seven games with two starts for the Bengals this season. He has three catches for 15 yards.