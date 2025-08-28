 Skip navigation
Bengals sign OL Dalton Risner

  
Published August 28, 2025 02:16 PM

The Bengals have officially added a veteran offensive lineman.

Cincinnati announced the club has signed Dalton Risner to its 53-man roster.

A Broncos sixth-round pick in 2019, Risner spent the last two seasons with the Vikings. He had drawn some interest from Denver and Minnesota before training camp.

As a corresponding move, the club waived defensive tackle Eric Gregory. An undrafted free agent, Gregory had joined the Bengals in May.

Additionally, the team signed offensive tackle Javon Foster and safety Russ Yeast to the practice squad. The club released offensive tackle Devin Cochran from the practice squad.