Bengals sign second-round pick Kris Jenkins

  
Published June 13, 2024 09:03 AM

The Bengals signed center Ted Karras to an extension on Thursday and they also got one of their 2024 draft picks under contract.

Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins has signed a four-year deal with the team. He is the ninth of their 10 draft picks to sign his rookie deal with the team.

Jenkins was a key defensive piece for Michigan during their three trips to the college playoffs over the last three seasons. He had 113 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in 43 games for the Wolverines.

The Bengals also added veteran Sheldon Rankins and third-round pick McKinnley Jackson to a defensive tackle group that has B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, and Jay Tufele back from last season.