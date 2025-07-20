Bengals sign Taven Bryan, McTelvin Agim

The Bengals confirmed reports that they signed quarterback Desmond Ridder on Sunday afternoon and they announced several other roster moves as well.

They have signed defensive tackles Taven Bryan and McTelvin Agim to their 90-man roster. They also signed center Andrew Raym while waiving quarterback Logan Woodside and guard Tashawn Manning.

With Woodside gone, Ridder joins Jake Browning and Payton Thorne behind Joe Burrow on the depth chart.

Bryan had 42 tackles and three sacks in 34 games for the Colts the last two seasons. The 2018 first-round pick played his first four seasons in Jacksonville and spent one year with the Browns before joining the Colts.

Agim last appeared in a regular season game for the Colts in 2023. Raym played in one game for the Panthers last season.