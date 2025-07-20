 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals sign Taven Bryan, McTelvin Agim

  
Published July 20, 2025 03:47 PM

The Bengals confirmed reports that they signed quarterback Desmond Ridder on Sunday afternoon and they announced several other roster moves as well.

They have signed defensive tackles Taven Bryan and McTelvin Agim to their 90-man roster. They also signed center Andrew Raym while waiving quarterback Logan Woodside and guard Tashawn Manning.

With Woodside gone, Ridder joins Jake Browning and Payton Thorne behind Joe Burrow on the depth chart.

Bryan had 42 tackles and three sacks in 34 games for the Colts the last two seasons. The 2018 first-round pick played his first four seasons in Jacksonville and spent one year with the Browns before joining the Colts.

Agim last appeared in a regular season game for the Colts in 2023. Raym played in one game for the Panthers last season.