 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240514.jpg
PFT Draft: Most impressive in-person NFL players
nbc_pft_mvsbills_240514.jpg
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
nbc_pft_billsrephireparry_240514.jpg
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240514.jpg
PFT Draft: Most impressive in-person NFL players
nbc_pft_mvsbills_240514.jpg
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
nbc_pft_billsrephireparry_240514.jpg
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals sign third-round pick Jermaine Burton, fourth-rounder Erick All

  
Published May 14, 2024 02:37 PM

The Bengals have signed two more draft picks.

The team announced that third-round wide receiver Jermaine Burton and fourth-round tight end Erick All have signed their four-year rookie deals. They have now signed eight of their 10 picks from this year’s draft.

Burton spent two years at Georgia before switching SEC sides by transferring to Alabama. Burton had 79 catches for 1,475 yards and 15 touchdowns in two seasons with the Crimson Tide and averaged more than 20 yards per catch in 2023.

All also made a cross-conference move when he transferred from Michigan to Iowa in 2023, but a torn ACL ended his season in October. He said at the team’s rookie minicamp that he hopes to be ready to go for training camp.