Bengals sign UFL offensive player of the year Hakeem Butler

  
Published July 26, 2024 02:39 PM

The UFL’s leading receiver will get another chance at an NFL job in Cincinnati.

Hakeem Butler led the spring league with 652 yards while playing for St. Louis this year and the Bengals announced his signing on Friday afternoon. Butler was named the league’s offensive player of the year in recognition of his effort and he was also an All-XFL player during the 2023 season.

Butler spent time with the Steelers last summer and he was a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2019. He played in two games for the Eagles during the 2020 season.

The move gives the Bengals another wideout at a time when Ja’Marr Chase has been sitting out of practice. Head coach Zac Taylor did not say why Chase has been out, but that he’s healthy and that he and the team are on the same page.

The Bengals also announced the signings of cornerback Nate Brooks and punter Ryan Rehkow.