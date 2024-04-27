 Skip navigation
Bengals take DT Kris Jenkins at No. 49

  
Published April 26, 2024 08:32 PM

The Bengals lost defensive tackle D.J. Reader in free agency this offseason and they added a player who will likely play a big role in replacing him in the second round.

Former Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins was Cincinnati’s selection with the 49th overall pick in this year’s draft.

Jenkins had 113 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and a fumble recovery during his time with the Wolverines. He capped his collegiate run with two tackles in Michigan’s national title win over Washington.

The Bengals will be hoping that Jenkins has a similar career to his father, who is also named Kris Jenkins. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro for the Panthers after being selected in the second round of the 2001 draft.